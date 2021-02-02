Deputies search for pair that stole bulldog puppies from pet store

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the two people who broke into a pet store and stole three bulldog puppies.
According to the department, two subjects broke into All About Puppies Friday morning just before 5 a.m.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unidentified suspects who broke into All About Puppies located at 13705 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa.
The thieves took three dogs identified by store owners as a four-month-old black and white female French Bulldog named Darla, a two month old tan male French Bulldog named Owa and a three-month-old merle female English Bulldog named Patches.
No additional information was available on the suspects.
If you have information, contact law enforcement.
