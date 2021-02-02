Dangerous Nor’easter brings cold to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first big snowstorm to roll through the NE U.S. this year is dumping tons of snow from Washington D.C. through Maine over the next 48 hours. Winter storm warnings remain in effect over most of the New England states through Wednesday. This is the same storm which dumped over 6 feet of snow out west over the Sierra Nevada mountains last week now looks to bring 2 feet of snow for parts of the northern New England states.
The cold front associated with this storm has moved through our area and is now whipping up the Gulf bringing small craft, high surf and rip current advisories for our coast through Tuesday evening. Winds will continue to ride high out of the NW at 15-20 mph which will make 58 degrees seems much colder despite the sunshine. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday but still some low level cloudiness may hug the coastline at times through the day.
Tuesday night temperatures will drop quickly with lows on Wednesday morning in the upper 30′s inland and low 40′s near the coast. There will likely be wind chill advisories issued for our entire area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs some 10 degrees below average; only reaching into the low 60′s for most. Wednesday night the winds will be dying down but temperatures will still be cold to start Thursday. The lows Thursday morning will be in the low 40′s once again and we could see some patchy frost in places.
Thursday afternoon should be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60′s. Friday should be the best day of the work week with highs in the mid 70′s.
Saturday we will see an increase in cloudiness as an area of low pressure develops along an old cold front over the Gulf. This will bring a good chance for a few showers Saturday night through Sunday morning. The high on Saturday will be around 76 degrees.
Super bowl Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning along with a few showers and then some clearing later in the day with highs in the upper 60′s. It will be windy with winds whipping around to the NW at 15-20 mph. Game time temperature should be in the low 60′s with breezy conditions.
For boaters look for rough conditions out on the waters with seas running 6 to 10 feet. Winds will be out of the NW at 20-25 knots.
