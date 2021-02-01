Tracking Storms Heading Into The Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong line of thunderstorms is heading in from The Gulf. Storms have already entered the Tampa Bay vicinity packing heavy rain and some strong winds. Expect the main line to move in to Sarasota/Bradenton around midnight to 1:30 AM. This line is capable of heavy rain and strong winds. We do not expect a widespread severe weather even into the night, but a few isolated cells could gain the potential to become severe. Once the font moves through, cooler air falls in place with windy conditions for the next couple of days.