Showers and Thunderstorms Roll In Tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -An oncoming cold front will bring us a round of showers and thunderstorms late tonight. They will enter the northern end of the bay around 10 o’clock tonight and continue southeast through the overnight. Some storms could be on the stronger side with severe capability not being rules out. However, the available energy in the atmosphere is not impressive so most will not go severe. If any do, damaging wind would be the main threat with only a 5% chance of this happening. After the front clears the region, cooler and windy air invade just in time to start off the new week.