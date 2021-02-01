Nor’easter System Impacts The Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Nor’easter of 2021 is slamming the coast and dumping more than a foot of snow in some locations. This elongated storm stretched all the way from Maine down to the Suncoast. Locally, we witness the cold front associated with this system as it passed through overnight Sunday into the early hours of Monday. This front not only brought a few rumbles of thunder it came packing with cold air and windy conditions all along the coast. This resulted in the small craft advisory issues by The National Weather Service in Tampa. The advisory will hold in place till 10 o’clock in the evening on Tuesday making boating quite rough. This has put a damper on Steve Ogden and his wife’s boating practice as they prepare for their journey this summer on The Great Loop. “Last spring I bought this boat behind me and I named it after my wife. We are down here practicing because we don’t have a lot experience boating and we are practicing to go on The Great Loop which is a 5,500 mile trip around half of The United States. It goes up the East Coast and across to The Great Lakes then down The Mississippi River and across The Gulf Coast. We are practicing and getting ready for that which we plan to start this summer,” stated Ogden.