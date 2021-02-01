New public transportation mask mandate goes into effect Monday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth will now be mandatory while riding on public transportation or waiting for it. The mandate goes into effect before midnight on Monday. This includes buses, taxis, airplanes, boats subways, or rideshare vehicles. One man who rides Sarasota County buses everyday says he’s all for this.
“I think it’s a good idea, so people could protect themselves and protect other people,” said Mike Pizzolato, a Sarasota resident.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, SRQ has had many COVID protocols in place. They are going to have to change their signs this week from recommending masks to requiring them. Airport employees already are required to wear a mask. The airports president says that 98 percent of passengers at the airport have been complying with wearing a mask.
“Now we’re going to have to advise them under these new federal rules that it’s a mandatory that you wear a mask and you could be subject to civil penalties from the federal government should you not comply,” said Rick Piccolo, President and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. “We’re going to try to have light touch enforcement the same as before and I really don’t anticipate any big issues here.”
Children under two and people with a disability who can’t wear a mask are exempt. The order will be in effect until further notice.
“It’s for the best, better safe than sorry,” said Diane Donahue, a passenger flying from SRQ to Massachusetts. “And if that little requirement to put a mask on enables us to be able get out and be free, I think it’s great I’m fine with it.”
