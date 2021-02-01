Manatee county man arrested for pointing a laser device at Sheriff’s helicopter

Manatee County, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is arrested after Sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a laser device at a Sheriff’s Helicopter while in flight. It happened Saturday night around 8:50 p.m. According to an arrest report, 46 year old Alejandro Bautista Wvalle admitted to pointing the laser at the helicopter but didn’t know it was illegal.
Deputies were flying the helicopter on an unrelated incident when they noticed a flash of light at the aircraft multiple times. The light was coming from the 300 block of 16th St. East in Bradenton. Deputies were able to locate where the light was coming from and confronted Wvalle. Deputies say they found the green laser pointer and arrested Wvalle, charging him with Pointing a Laser Device at an Aircraft.
