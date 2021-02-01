First Alert Weather: Windy and cooler today with some chilly nights ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler temperatures today as a cold front sinks south and winds become breezy out of the northwest. Gusts will be as high as 30mph and there are several wind-water related hazards in effect today. They include a Small Craft Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and a Rip Current Advisory. Water sports are ill-advised today. The north-west wind will also bring in cooler and drier air and rain will not be seen again until the weekend. Temperatures will stay chilly for several days and nighttime temperatures cold, with Wednesday night dipping down into the upper 30′s.