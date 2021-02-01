Fire destroys Kirby’s Bar and Grill in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fast-moving fire has destroyed a popular Sarasota bar and restaurant. Flames racing through Kirby’s Bar and Grill on Stickney Point Road this afternoon just after 1 o’clock.
Fire officials say it appears that the business could be a total loss. Eastbound traffic was being diverted for many hours.
“There were doing some remodeling it appears, upon arrival they encountered heavy fire and heavy smoke,” says Michael Regnier, Chief of the Sarasota County Fire Department. “We immediately called the second alarm which brought a total of 28 firefighters to the scene, we were able to knock the fire down. There were no injuries to the firefighters and there was no one in the building at the time.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
