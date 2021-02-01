Deputies searching for missing 87-year-old man last seen on Sunday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is currently searching for an 87-year-old man that has been reported missing after last being seen on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies say Linsey Owens was last observed in the area of Swift Road and Proctor Road around 2:45 p.m., and he was driving a 2017 Honda Accord, four-door, with the Florida tag number of ‘Z970HB.’
According to deputies, the vehicle has bumper stickers below the license plate and American flag mounted on the passenger-side near the near window and roof area.
Law enforcement officers (LEO’s) say the Honda was last seen in the area of Anna Maria Island around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday evening and it may still be in that area or in the greater downtown Bradenton area.
Owens is Caucasian, stands at five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighs between 170-175 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact SCSO at 941-861-4260.
