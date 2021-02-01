6500 block of Manasota Key Road in Englewood blocked off due to traffic crash in the area

By ABC7 Staff | January 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 9:43 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The roadway in the 6500 block of Manasota Key Road in Englewood is currently closed down due to a traffic crash in the area.

The crash took place around 9:10 p.m. and there are injuries, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting on their website that this may be a deadly crash.

Troopers are still confirming whether a fatality has happened as a result of this incident.

All drivers should find an alternate route.

No further information is available at this time.

