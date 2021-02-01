6500 block of Manasota Key Road in Englewood blocked off due to traffic crash in the area

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The roadway in the 6500 block of Manasota Key Road in Englewood is currently closed down due to a traffic crash in the area.
The crash took place around 9:10 p.m. and there are injuries, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting on their website that this may be a deadly crash.
Troopers are still confirming whether a fatality has happened as a result of this incident.
All drivers should find an alternate route.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.