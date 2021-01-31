3.6k first dose COVID-19 vaccination notifications sent out via local registration system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota has sent out 3,600 first dose appointment notifications as of 11 a.m., today, Sunday, Jan. 31, via the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration system.
The appointment notifications are for vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Feb. 2, or Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registrants receiving an appointment notification MUST accept the appointment notification to confirm their spot for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This notification was not sent over as a text.
Community members wishing to confirm their Sarasota County Vaccination Registration account registration or verify their vaccination registration number should contact the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297). Community members should not contact the Everbridge call center.
As of 9am Sunday, over 110,000 accounts have been made over the registration system, not including second-person signups.
To prepare for your vaccine appoint, remember the following:
- Follow signs toward vaccination site, located on the southwest side of the mall.
- Bring proof or confirmation of appointment and your signed consent form.
- Bring proof of residency; FL driver’s license, utility bill of three months, or other.
- Wear a mask, and as short-sleeve shirt.
- Be prepared for a 15-minute observation.
To verify your vaccination registration number:
- Log into your Sarasota County Vaccination Registration account using the username and password you created.
- Locate the “additional information” section- your registration number will show as “account number”.
- Vaccination registration questions should be direction to the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), not the Everbridge call center.
- Vaccination registration numbers for new accounts will not be viewable until 11 a.m. the next business day.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for continued updates and information.
