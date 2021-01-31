Intersection blocked off at South River Road and Winchester Boulevard in Englewood due to traffic crash in the area

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has confirmed a traffic crash in Englewood that has closed an intersection down.
The incident took place at South River Road and Winchester Boulevard, and there are injuries.
According to to a Fire Chief on the scene, three medical helicopters have been requested, along with two pediatric trauma and one one trauma alert for an adult.
All drivers should avoid the area at this time.
No further information is available at this time.
