Good Morning Suncoast Weekends, Sunday at 6:30am

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have one more warm beach day before a cold front takes us back to a colder northwest wind to start the work week. As the front moves in overnight a few showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly after midnight and most of them pulling away by sunrise Monday. Computer models still indicate rain amounts of a quarter-inch to half-inch are possible, on average. Behind the front, we’re left with gusty northwest winds bringing back the colder air. Monday temps could drop into the 50s by afternoon and Tuesday, Ground Hog Day, high temps are only in the 50s! And we have a few cold mornings back into the low 40s along the Suncoast and some 30s inland. It is jacket weather next week.