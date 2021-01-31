A Cold Front Shakes Up The Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Saturday started a bit cool but quickly faded to warm sunshine. This warm sunshine will continue into Sunday but with more clouds starting to mix in. By Sunday evening a front moves in from the north with some possible strong storms. Based on the dynamics, the best chance for severe weather looks to be a bit further north, this is not to say a storm does not become strong to severe as it moves over us. For now the chance remains marginal for a severe storm. The line will move through late in the night and past the midnight hour into Monday. Once it pushes through, cooler and windy air falls in place behind. Temperatures Monday stay only in the mid 60′s and Tuesday we mat struggle to hit 60°. Winds will be quite strong with gust on Monday up to 25-30mph possible. We won’t see temperatures rebound to the 70′s till the latter part of the week.