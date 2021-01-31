100 beehives stolen outside Lehigh Acres, Truck owner in question

The beehives were stolen off Route 29, in between the areas of Immokalee and Labelle

The truck in question that may have stolen 100 beehives (Source: Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida)
By Matthew Wheeler | January 31, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:27 AM

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida posted Saturday afternoon via Facebook about 100 of their beehives being stolen off their property. The association is not sure if the truck had anything to do with the incident, but poses the question that it should be investigated and would like to talk to the owner of the truck. The photo is from a private road in the area, secured by security cameras.

Any information on this matter can be sent to their email, info@basfbees.org, or their website here.

