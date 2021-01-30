Suncoast residents pleased with smooth vaccine shot process in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of vaccine shots administered this week on the Suncoast, thousands more to be administered next week. People getting their COVID vaccine shot are very pleased with the new vaccination site at Sarasota Square Mall.
“The process could not have gone any smoother than it did today, we walked in, we were greeted, everybody was very friendly,” said Les Hull, a Venice resident. “We went through the different steps, sat down in our chair, a nice lady gave us our shots in the arm, we waited 15 minutes and we left.”
“This new process is absolutely superb,” said Marshall Dubois, a Sarasota resident. “They really got it down, they have an ample staff, they’re moving through very quickly.”
It’s currently for those 65 and older and healthcare workers. Many people are happy to finally get the vaccine.
“It’s a relief because you can’t go about Sarasota without coming to exposure,” said Dave Marshall, a Sarasota resident. “I’ve got my flu shot, now I’ve got this, I feel like I can now get out and about.”
3500 shots will be administered next week. That’ll take place Tuesday through Friday at Sarasota Square Mall. The process has people going through Sarasota County’s new registration system to set up an appointment.
“if you would like to receive a vaccine in Sarasota County it’s important that your register with our Everbridge system and not the state system.”
In Manatee County, they will administer a total of 5400 vaccine shots next week Wednesday through Friday at Bennett Park in Bradenton.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.