Strong cold front Sunday night brings storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jackets and coats necessary Saturday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40′s away from the beaches and low 50′s near the coast. We start the day off with mostly sunny skies with a high around 73 degrees. Winds will be out of the NE to start the day and turn more toward the east later in the afternoon.
Saturday night will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid 60′s through the evening and then drop into the upper 50′s by Sunday morning. On Sunday we will see a few more clouds move in but it should still be nice with partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Winds will switch around to the south and then southwest later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70′s for most and low 70′s at the beach.
Sunday night increasing cloudiness as the cold front approaches. There is a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday through early Monday morning. One or two of the storms could bring some gusty winds but I’m not anticipating anything too strong.
Get ready for the cold air to move in on strong winds out of the north. The low will be in the upper 50′s but the high will only get into the mid 60′s by the afternoon. Skies will be clearing through the day.
Monday night expect mostly fair skies with lows dropping into the mid 40′s to start the day on Tuesday under clear skies. Wind chills will be in the 30′s however with a strong north wind at 15-20 mph. The high on Tuesday will struggle to get to 60 degrees.
Clear skies overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30′ to low 40′s.
Wednesday will be sunny but cool with a high in the mid 60′s.
Thursday look warmer with a high of 74 under mostly sunny skies.
For boaters expect winds out of the ENE at 15 knots to start the day on Saturday and then subside to 5-10 in the afternoon. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
