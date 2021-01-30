Strong cold front Sunday night brings storms

Saturday night will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid 60′s through the evening and then drop into the upper 50′s by Sunday morning. On Sunday we will see a few more clouds move in but it should still be nice with partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Winds will switch around to the south and then southwest later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70′s for most and low 70′s at the beach.