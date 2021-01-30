NPPD confirms teenager hit by vehicle on Balsey Street

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department (NPPD) and North Port Fire Rescue (NPFR) have confirmed that a teenage girl was by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the City of North Port.
The incident took place on Balsey Street around 3:50 p.m. Police say a driver hit a 13-year-old girl that was traveling on a skateboard at a relatively low rate of speed.
According to police, the girl was skating in the roadway near her home.
Police say that the girl suffered minor injuries, but was alert and coherent on scene.
She was transported to All Children’s Hospital for precaution only.
