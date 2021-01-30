Malfunction causes fatal crash at Bradenton Motorsports Park

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Friday evening, police responded to the Bradenton Motorsports Park area where an employee, Daniel Stone, was killed during a sponsored drag racing event. The employee was guiding in a motorist, when the track driver lost control of the vehicle due to a unknown malfunction, and caused the employee to be killed at a high rate of speed.
When emergency services arrived, they attempted life saving measures for roughly 30 minutes, but was unable to revive him.
The NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) will be conducting their investigation into the vehicle malfunction. No other details are available at this time.
