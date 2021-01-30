Malfunction causes fatal crash at Bradenton Motorsports Park

It is unknown what the malfunction was, according to officials, investigation is underway

Malfunction causes fatal crash at Bradenton Motorsports Park
In this photo provided by the NHRA, Billy Torrence drives in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the NHRA Arizona Nationals drag races at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz. (Source: Marc Gewertz./NHRA via AP)
By Matthew Wheeler | January 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:24 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Late Friday evening, police responded to the Bradenton Motorsports Park area where an employee, Daniel Stone, was killed during a sponsored drag racing event. The employee was guiding in a motorist, when the track driver lost control of the vehicle due to a unknown malfunction, and caused the employee to be killed at a high rate of speed.

When emergency services arrived, they attempted life saving measures for roughly 30 minutes, but was unable to revive him.

The NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) will be conducting their investigation into the vehicle malfunction.  No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.