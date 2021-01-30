Good Morning Suncoast Weekends 6:30 AM Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer air returns just in time for the weekend, but it does not last. We’re tracking a cold front that will move across the Suncoast Sunday night. That front will produce a few showers and thunderstorms as it moves through, then skies clear out to start the work week. It’s too early to get specific about potential rainfall amounts, but computer model estimates indicate 0.20″ to 0.50″ are possible.