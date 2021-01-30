Family, friends and the racing community remembering worker who died at Bradenton Motorsports Park event

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family of Daniel Stone reacting to his death Friday night at Bradenton Motorsports Park.
“I thought she was calling me about somebody else and I couldn’t my imagine it was my dad,” said Karen Bugdin, his daughter. “I was just sitting on the couch watching tv with my husband and it felt like my whole world changed.”
That was Bugdin’s reaction when her mom told her about the death of her. Stone died while he trying to guide the driver of a racecar that malfunctioned at a high rate of speed during a drag racing event. That’s when he was struck by that vehicle.
“Everyone knew him as Chaps, he was dad and Daniel to us and it’s a big part of our lives losing him,” said Bugdin.
Stone had worked at the race track for 15 years. Race fans are just shocked over this tragic loss.
“That’s a terrible thing to see and hear happen, it’s unfortunate,” said John Mcintosh, a race fan from Port Charlotte.
Daniel “Chaps” Stone was 56 years old. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years and three children.
“He made everybody he met smile, whenever you asked him how he was doing he said I’m blessed highly favored,” said Bugdin. “It was his go to response, he loved being at the track and interacting with the racers.”
An investigation into the crash continues. The plan is to hold a memorial service at Bradenton Motorsports Park in the coming days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses https://email.gofundme.com/ls/click?upn=McCelgEyxf19hZNOeSlreO6HA-2BSfGiGcMLzCiS-2ByOIlsAAysXGJ1oWXc2hRgMLq51TwxpCmn-2FBGGzIWZEBAikG0ZN-2F8t-2FfOWa8XXHTm9-2BZoBLsEarO7jAoO3VRaZa-2BrIQSMv-2FfwQS1QIQnoyYyB2o9fP5hgKAJkV1guPEroG7vPWMdVjcE9qrBqSz3WSxWw3UKJ7_wDOhlofcEF00hKUpOvLGjP1mGUofRacteHIwzv3aaSgtKqhRyAne4IyuV-2F6BvjkJALuD-2Bpgfz2oR1lM7-2BrKQfs0KtP1qSJl2U-2BnjbSKrVhOHCAgzftq0fD2b5Y2xc3nDH4dX6hvzcI-2FymEeL00zCft0vrQjxXj26NYrWV8-2BFb4UwhaUeGcLc-2Ftk7SIdehQGSbSTeoty4nGGJyXExYJm7FfG9r8-2FZk0jzJSh8SqN4OsfhcmpPHuvr8wy8WvNXustw0THigyPp3yFoBn4d4FfnOQ-3D-3D.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.