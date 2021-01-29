Winter is back for a little while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fog got out of here just in time to see full “Wolf” moon rising this evening over Sarasota. The name “wolf” moon comes from the fact that they tend to howl more during this time of year. The skies will stay clear overnight and that will allow the temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40′s by sunrise on Friday.
You may need a heavy coat as you head out the door Friday with a little wind out of the NNE it will feel even colder at times in the morning. It will be sunny Friday with highs only in the mid 60′s.
A cool evening expect Friday as temperatures will drop quickly through the night. The low on Saturday will be around 48 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies to start with only a few clouds moving in later in the afternoon. That sunshine will warm things back to the low 70′s by the afternoon.
Sunday’s will be warmer as the winds switch around to the SE and then S throughout the day as winds veer around in advance of the next cold front. We will see more clouds moving in as the front gets closer to us. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s.
Sunday night and early Monday morning we will see a good chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm as the cold front moves in. We are not anticipating any significant storms at this time. We could see some moderate to heavy rain at times but not expecting a big accumulation.
Monday skies will clear and winds will pick up out of the NW at 15-20 mph. This will keep temperatures in the mid 60′s for highs. Tuesday morning will be cold with lows in the mid 40′s and a strong north wind will make it feel colder. Highs on Tuesday will only make it to the low 60′s so keep the jackets handy.
It stays cool on Wednesday with a warm up beginning on Thursday of next week.
For boaters look for winds out of the N to NE at 10-15 kts. and seas running 2 to 3 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waterways.
