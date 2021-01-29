Voter registration deadline nears for upcoming elections

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is reminding citizens that the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the March 9, 2021 City of North Port special election and Holiday Park Park and Recreation District election is Monday, February 8.
A voter may check his or her voter eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com. Just click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on the “Voter Lookup” link and follow the easy instructions.
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the February 8 deadline. Applications submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on February 8 will also be accepted.
Florida voters who have moved, changed names, or need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their voter records.
Address and name changes may be made any time prior to voting. A signature update must be received by the elections office before the voter’s ballot is received.
Applications are available at all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port; at public libraries, military recruitment offices, and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com. Voter registration applications may also be submitted through any tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
