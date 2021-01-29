Venice Police release more details in Tracey Rieker disappearance

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police have released more details in the immediate aftermath of the disappearance of Tracey Rieker.
Investigators found Rieker’s body on Oct. 10 in the Toscana Isles subdivision in North Venice, less than a mile from her home. The 44-year-old had been missing since Sept. 30. Her cause of death was revealed as drowning.
Family members told ABC7 that she had been displaying signs of mental illness in the days leading up to her disappearance. A newly released report of the incident backs up those claims.
According to the report, Rieker’s husband, Christian, told detectives that she had recently become religious and was fasting and that their last interaction had occurred when she was attempting to dispose of the family’s Halloween decorations at 3 a.m. When he awoke the morning she disappeared, the home’s garage door was up and Rieker’s car was gone. A bicycle propped into the entry way prevented the garage door from closing.
Detectives noted that Christian Rieker was cooperative and helpful and that Tracey Rieker had exhibited signs of mental illness before.
Police also reported that neighbors in the area near where Rieker’s vehicle was initially found submerged noted that she had been in the posted in a neighborhood Facebook group posting religious content as well as preaching locally.
Investigators found personal writings from Rieker saying she was having visions that the world was ending.
Rieker had no other visible signs of trauma, according to the coroner’s report. The manner of death is listed as undetermined, meaning the coroner isn’t sure how Rieker’s car entered the water.
