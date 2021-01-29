Search warrant leads to drug bust, abuse arrests in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (North Port Sun) - A drug bust in Englewood led to the arrest of three people and a call to the Department of Children and Families for a juvenile who was living in the home surrounded by narcotics, according to investigators.
According to our news partners at the North Port Sun, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials executed a search warrant at a home and found several illegal substances, including over 35 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of fentanyl and heroin mixed together, 1.7 grams of straight heroin, Carisoprodol and Hydromorphone pills, a tab of acid, marijuana cigarettes and THC wax paper.
Officers also found a gram of methamphetamine in a pink bag along with a child’s clothing.
The findings led to the arrests of Michael C. Brown, 37, Matthew L. Weber, 34, and Alexis D. Earhart, 38.
All three of the adults are facing multiple drug charges, while Earhart and Weber are additionally facing child abuse charges.
Brown was out of jail on bond from a previous arrest while he was arrested Tuesday, and his bond has been revoked.
Weber is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $22,500 and Earhart is being held on $19,000 bond. Neither has bailed out as of Thursday morning.
The Department of Children and Families is now involved.
