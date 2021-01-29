Sarasota residents react to resignation announcement of police chief Bernadette DiPino

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Prominent members of the community weighing in on the announcement that Sarasota’s police chief Bernadette DiPino will be resigning. This after complaints regarding a taser comment she made about a mentally unstable homeless man. There are many who say she did a lot of good during her time in Sarasota.
“Crime overall was down in North Sarasota, she really believed in community policing and having her officers walk the beat to get entrenched and learn,” said Trevor D. Harvey, President of the Sarasota NAACP.
DiPino became Sarasota’s chief of police in December 2012. She says that she is very proud of the many accomplishments in her eight years, both within the department and out in the community. Although not everyone agreed with the way she ran the department, people say they still respected her work.
“We tend to dwell on the negative, I think that she’s accomplished a number of things,” said Martin Hyde, a watchdog for the city of Sarasota. “I think that she did try to reach out and build a community. These programs Coffee With a Cop, these movie night things, these are all good ideas, good plans. I think there are only so many good ideas that somebody could come up with.”
Former Sarasota City Commissioner Susan Chapman, who helped create a Police Advisory Panel before DiPino’s hiring, says the police chief will be missed. She believes there’s a lot more to this resignation than meets the eye.
“I’m not happy about it, I think it’s another proof of the good ol’ boys system and I think she was forced out, she was there to be a reformer,” said Chapman.
Chief DiPino’s resignation is effective Friday afternoon at 5p.m. An interim police chief could be announced as early as Friday.
