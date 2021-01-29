Manatee County to release 5,100 more vaccines

“We have more than 100,000 parties registered in our vaccination standby pool, which is proof of how easy it is to enroll. Those large numbers are also a testament to the incredible success of our enrollment system,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “We understand many seniors are extremely anxious to get their vaccinations, but the new state enrollment site will not result in an appointment at one of the county’s vaccination sites at this time. If people are in our standby pool, they’ve done all they should to be ready.”