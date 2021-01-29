Manatee County to release 5,100 more vaccines

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More vaccines are coming to Manatee County.
The county will begin calling seniors ages 65 and older who have enrolled in the County’s vaccination standby pool on Monday, Feb. 1 to book 5,100 appointments for next week. The County plans to book 1,700 appointments per day for seniors to be vaccinated Wednesday, Feb. 3, Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5 at Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd.
Despite the state rolling out a new vaccine registration system, Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time. Local seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system do not need to enroll in the new state system.
“We have more than 100,000 parties registered in our vaccination standby pool, which is proof of how easy it is to enroll. Those large numbers are also a testament to the incredible success of our enrollment system,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “We understand many seniors are extremely anxious to get their vaccinations, but the new state enrollment site will not result in an appointment at one of the county’s vaccination sites at this time. If people are in our standby pool, they’ve done all they should to be ready.”
All 5,100 vaccination appointments will be booked on Monday.
