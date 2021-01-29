Jim Reiser named newest Chief of Police of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown announced that the newest Chief of Police of Sarasota is someone promoted from within the organization.
James “Jim” Reiser has been named Chief of Police following the resignation of Chief Bernadette DePino Wednesday. Reiser is a native of Sarasota and has worked for Sarasota Police for nearly three decades.
“I believe strongly he will serve this community very, very well,” said Brown.
In an unusual move, the City named no interim chief and instead immediately appointed Reiser.
Reiser said he was humbled by the promotion and promised transparency and said simply to the media and community, “I won’t let you down.”
Reiser said he was dedicated to community policing and expanding transparency with the developing body camera program.
