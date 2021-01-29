Florida officials launch statewide COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration website, Sarasota and Manatee County to keep their current websites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida state officials have developed another way for residents to register for available COVID-19 vaccines. It doesn’t replace your local health department’s website, but it will notify you when more appointments are available.
State officials on Friday announced the launch of an online pre-registration system for the COVID-19 vaccine. The site is called myvaccine.fl.gov.
“COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in Florida in extremely limited supply. As we await additional vaccine supply from the Federal Government, we urge currently eligible Florida residents to save their place in line by pre-registering today,” reads a note on the site.
What does that mean for Sarasota County and Manatee County? Not much. Both have opted out.
The county says that they are aware of the state’s new site and that the Sarasota County Department of Health will continue to use Everbridge for vaccinations given in Sarasota County.
Registering in the state database WILL NOT ensure that you will receive a vaccine in Sarasota County. If you would like to receive a vaccine in Sarasota County, please continue to use Everbridge.
The state site registration is independent of the Sarasota County DOH.
Manatee County will continue using its current vaccination enrollment process at vax.mymanatee.org instead of opting into a new statewide registration system at this time. Local seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system do not need to enroll in the new state system.
