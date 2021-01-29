Florida Department of Health positivity rate doubles to 14.46%

By ABC7 Staff | January 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:34 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate double to 14.46% statewide, with reported rates of 14.69% and 14.44% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.

Since March,1,698,570 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,871 from yesterday’s reporting.

219 new deaths have been reported since Thursday’s report bringing deaths to 28,160 . Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 28,160   Residents: 27,642   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 518

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 495   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,261     Non-Residents: 33

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,756  (46%)   Female: 14,574 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 312 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,379  (9%)   White: 16,693  (60%)   Other: 4,410  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,160  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,470  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,869  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,303  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 24,353   Residents: 23,283   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,070

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 628   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,166     Non-Residents: 45

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,792  (46%)   Female: 12,386 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 105 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,348  (6%)   White: 16,380  (70%)   Other: 1,835  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,720  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,686  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,454  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,143  (31%)