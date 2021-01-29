Florida Department of Health positivity rate doubles to 14.46%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate double to 14.46% statewide, with reported rates of 14.69% and 14.44% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.
Since March,1,698,570 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 10,871 from yesterday’s reporting.
219 new deaths have been reported since Thursday’s report bringing deaths to 28,160 . Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 28,160 Residents: 27,642 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 518
Conditions and Care Deaths: 495 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,261 Non-Residents: 33
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,756 (46%) Female: 14,574 (53%) Unknown/No data: 312 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,379 (9%) White: 16,693 (60%) Other: 4,410 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,160 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,470 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 14,869 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,303 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 24,353 Residents: 23,283 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,070
Conditions and Care Deaths: 628 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,166 Non-Residents: 45
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,792 (46%) Female: 12,386 (53%) Unknown/No data: 105 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,348 (6%) White: 16,380 (70%) Other: 1,835 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,720 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,686 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,454 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 7,143 (31%)