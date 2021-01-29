First Alert Weather: Another cool night on the way before a Saturday warm up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday morning temperatures were in the 40′s widespread with a few pockets of upper 30′s well inland. The chilly morning weather will repeat Saturday morning as dry air and clear skies will remain in place. The ridge of building high pressure will ensure wall to wall sunshine today which should rapidly warm the temperatures into the mid to upper 60′s this afternoon. The clear winter sky will allow skywatchers a lovely view of Mars and the full moon tonight.
Tomorrow we will shift our winds a bit to the east and start a slow weekend warming trend. Saturday’s high temperatures will be about 6 to 8 degrees warmer than today and Sunday warmer still; in the mid to upper 70′s. Another cold front will bring showers during the overnight Sunday into Monday with some chilly day next work week.
