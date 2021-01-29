City of Sarasota to make announcement regarding new police chief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Manager Marlon Brown is making an announcement regarding the appointment of a police chief at 11 a.m. Friday.
Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino submitted her resignation earlier this week. That will be in effect beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
DiPino’s resignation came after a complaint was filed with the City of Sarasota over comments she made about a homeless man.
The City released information on the anonymous complaint, saying that Chief DiPino made the comments at a public event where a known individual with documented mental illnesses began mocking the officers and singers at the event.
City Manager Brown accepted the resignation and will announce a replacement Friday morning outside Sarasota Police Headquarters.
