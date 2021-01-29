Charlotte Co. detectives think man arrested in 1990 homicide could be linked to more crimes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold case investigators in Charlotte County are taking a closer look at the life of Roland Davis, Sr., who is currently on death row for the murder of an Ohio woman. Davis is also accused of killing Sharon Gill in Charlotte County in 1990.
On Wednesday, March 21, 1990, Sharon Gill was murdered in her home on Rampart Blvd in Deep Creek. She was stabbed 39 times.
Sharon, 42, was a recent Charlotte County resident and was to be joined by her husband Percy Gill after he finished work in Michigan. Percy was a minister in Detroit. Her body was discovered by her 18-year-old daughter when she arrived home from school.
Cold Case Detective Kurt Mehl is working SWFL Crime Stoppers’ Trish Routte about Roland Thomas Davis Sr. and his ties to Fort Myers. Anyone who knew Davis Sr. at that time is urged to come forward.
If you knew, saw, or even heard of Roland “Rollie” Thomas Davis Sr., contact Crime Stoppers or the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office. He was known to hang out at the Mayfair Lounge in North Fort Myers.
If you have any information on Davis’ relationships in our community during that time frame, call us at 1-800-780-TIPS or reach out to us online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. You can also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
