AMBER Alert issued for 2 endangered girls from Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for two endangered girls, ages 12 and 13, who vanished on Monday from south Miami-Dade County. The pair were last seen in Homestead.
The two girls may be with a teenage boy.
Jazmine Brown is 12 and was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black bike shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.
Markevia Wright is 13 and was last seen wearing a black jacket and white sandals. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
The girls were last seen with 16-year-old Keon Kiser, who is 6-foot tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the girls’ whereabouts to call Detective R. Palmer at 305-715-3300 or the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.
