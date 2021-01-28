Venice Police closing death investigation after autopsy findings in Tracey Rieker case

All individuals close to Tracey have been cooperative and forthright with investigators. We have established that she acted alone in her disappearance and drove her vehicle into the body of water that ultimately led to her death. At this time, it is undetermined if Tracey drove into the lake as a conscious deliberate act or if it was an unintentional consequence of her altered mental state. For this reason the Medical Examiner has classified the Manner of Death as Undetermined.