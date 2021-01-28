Vaccine registration numbers now available in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials have announced that you can now determine where you are in the virtual vaccine line.
As of Thursday, January 28, the DOH Sarasota is scheduling vaccinations up to number 4,072.
To see your standing, click here.
To view your number in the COVID-19 vaccine queue, log into your Everbridge account and locate your “additional information” section. Your registration number will show as “account number”.
