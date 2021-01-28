Tampa Mayor issues outdoor mask mandate during Super Bowl week

Tampa Mayor issues outdoor mask mandate during Super Bowl week
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Devin White (45) celebrates after picking up a fumble by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) after being hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (33) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Source: Mike Roemer)
By ABC7 Staff | January 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:03 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has issued an executive order Thursday which will require masks to be worn outdoors within specific locations in the city during Super Bowl week.

The mask mandate will apply to densely populated events in Tampa Bay and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium. It will also apply to the NFL Experience on Tampa’s Riverwalk.

Mayor Castor went live on Facebook with the Mayor of Kansas City explaining the importance of safety around the city

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.