Florida Department of Health reports drop in statewide positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped down to 7% statewide, with reported rates of 6.32% and 3.65% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.
Since March, 1,676,171 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 11,326 from yesterday’s reporting.
202 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday’s report bringing deaths to 26,035 . Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
COVID VACCINATIONS SO FAR
SARASOTA- FIRST DOSE: 31,087 SECOND DOSE: 6,502
MANATEE- FIRST DOSE: 18,981 SECOND DOSE: 5,082
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 27,924 Residents: 27,409 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 515
Conditions and Care Deaths: 495 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,253 Non-Residents: 32
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,652 (46%) Female: 14,448 (53%) Unknown/No data: 309 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,365 (9%) White: 16,526 (60%) Other: 4,364 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,154 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,434 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 14,761 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,214 (23%)
FDEP, Esri, HERE, Garmin, FAO, NOAA, USGS, EPA | FDEP, Esri, HERE, Garmin, FAO, NOAA, USGS, EPA
+Zoom In
−Zoom Out
Showing 1
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 24,119 Residents: 23,077 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,042
Conditions and Care Deaths: 615 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,163 Non-Residents: 45
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,700 (46%) Female: 12,268 (53%) Unknown/No data: 109 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,338 (6%) White: 16,200 (70%) Other: 1,822 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,717 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,674 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,376 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 7,027 (30%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.