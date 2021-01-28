Florida Department of Health reports drop in statewide positivity rate

Florida Department of Health reports drop in statewide positivity rate
By ABC7 Staff | January 28, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 3:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped down to 7% statewide, with reported rates of 6.32% and 3.65% for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.

Since March, 1,676,171 positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 11,326 from yesterday’s reporting.

202 new deaths have been reported since Wednesday’s report bringing deaths to 26,035 . Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

COVID VACCINATIONS SO FAR

SARASOTA- FIRST DOSE: 31,087 SECOND DOSE: 6,502

MANATEE- FIRST DOSE: 18,981 SECOND DOSE: 5,082

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 27,924   Residents: 27,409   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 515

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 495   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,253     Non-Residents: 32

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 12,652  (46%)   Female: 14,448 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 309 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,365  (9%)   White: 16,526  (60%)   Other: 4,364  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,154  (15%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,434  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,761  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,214  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 24,119   Residents: 23,077   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,042

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 615   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,163     Non-Residents: 45

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 10,700  (46%)   Female: 12,268 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 109 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,338  (6%)   White: 16,200  (70%)   Other: 1,822  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,717  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,674  (12%)   Not-Hispanic: 13,376  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,027  (30%)

