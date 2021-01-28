First Alert Weather: Cool and dry air moves in today on a gusty wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterdays cold front will produce todays gusty wind that will cause temperatures to fall for most of the day. The daytime high temperatures that will be recorded in the history books will have occured just after midnight last night. Day light temperatures will could see the warmest weather just after daybreak, with the possible exception of an hour or two in afternoon that could warm to close to morning temps. Wind will be gusty all day long and weather hazards today are wind and water related. A Small Craft Advisory is up till 4pm for near shore waters and coastal waters will have a high rip current risk today.