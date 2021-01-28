A cool and windy forecast for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fog which has been around for the past several days is going away for a while as much colder and drier air moves in on a NNW wind at 20-25 mph.
There are several advisories for the Suncoast due to the front. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday evening as winds will be out of the N at 20-25 kts. and seas some 4 to 6 feet. Rip currents are a possibility through Thursday night along area beaches. A fire watch will be up throughout the day on Thursday due to the strong winds and dry air settling in behind this cold front.
Thursday morning expect much cooler air with lows in the mid 50′s under mostly sunny skies. There will be no fog on Thursday as the much drier and colder air blows in. Winds will be out of the NNW at 20-25 mph. The high on Thursday around 65.
Thursday night clear and cold with lows on Friday dropping into the mid 40′s. Friday we will see plenty of sun but only warm up into the mid 60′s.
The weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and only a few clouds late on Sunday. The high on Saturday around 72 degrees and on Sunday 75. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10 mph.
Sunday night clouds increase as the cold front nears. The rain chance for late Sunday into early Monday morning is at 30% for a few showers to move through.
Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies to start with some clearing through the day. It will get cool again with a high of only 65 degrees and it will be breezy with winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph.
Skies stay clear Tuesday and Wednesday but remains cool with highs in the mid to upper 60′s and lows around 50.
