Sheriff: Charlotte County man arrested after attempting to set fire to Punta Gorda home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man is in jail after deputies say he attempted to set fire to a woman’s house.
Shane William Gillis was arrested just after midnight on Jan. 26. According to a probable cause affidavit, Gillis was spotted at a residence in Punta Gorda. Law enforcement was called with a burglary report.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a white bucket with a towel that had been lit on fire in the carport of the home. The fire was extinguished quickly. The victim told authorities that she had heard someone inside the home and called 911. She knew Gillis and suspected it was him as he had threatened her via text earlier in the week.
A witness reported seeing a suspicious male with a backpack and a dog nearby. Authorities quickly caught up to Gillis and took him into custody. They found lighters on his person. The deputy also noticed that Gillis smelled like diesel.
Willis was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Arson and Impairing or impeding telephone or power to a dwelling; facilitating or furthering a burglary.
