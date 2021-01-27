Sarasota Square Mall chosen as new location for DOH-Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota (DOH-Sarasota) is moving their COVID-19 vaccine clinic location to Sarasota Square Mall.
County officials say this location will be the site for many months to come, and it is meant to serve all residents in Sarasota County.
A registration numbering system will be available soon, second dose distribution will begin this week for people who received their first dose of the vaccine between December 29th through the 31st.
No action or registration is needed, but consent forms are needed for second doses because it’s a vaccination appointment.
County officials say the consent form addresses things that may have changed since your appointment like how you’re feeling, medical conditions, etc.
If you need a consent form, click on this link.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.