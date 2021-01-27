NWS confirms tornado near Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado sighting about nine miles east of Florida A&M University. There are also reported debris near Tallahassee Community College, and damage has been reported at the Tallahassee International Airport, according to NWS.
Our sister station WCTV is on air and you can watch their coverage at this link.
There are reported power outages across the city. The outage reporting system is back online.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash and water on the roadway caused a portion of I-10 east at mile marker 199 to close. Troopers were sent to the area around noon.
The Tallahassee International Airport says the severe weather has caused it to close temporarily for damage assessment. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.