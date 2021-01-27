Florida Department of Health reports Wednesday COVID-19 totals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate creeped back over 10% Wednesday, with reported rates of 9.86% and 6.58 for Manatee and Sarasota Counties respectively.
Since March, 1,676,171positive cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, an increase of 8,281.
160 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday’s report bringing deaths to 25,833. Any increases in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours
81,264 people were tested Tuesday statewide. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 27,716 Residents: 27,205 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 511
Conditions and Care Deaths: 493 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,240 Non-Residents: 31
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 12,551 (46%) Female: 14,342 (53%) Unknown/No data: 312 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,351 (9%) White: 16,397 (60%) Other: 4,332 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,125 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,397 (24%) Not-Hispanic: 14,644 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,164 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 24,042 Residents: 23,009 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,033
Conditions and Care Deaths: 610 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,162 Non-Residents: 44
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 10,671 (46%) Female: 12,228 (53%) Unknown/No data: 110 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,332 (6%) White: 16,154 (70%) Other: 1,816 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,707 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,673 (12%) Not-Hispanic: 13,326 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 7,010 (30%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.