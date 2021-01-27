First Alert Weather: Last morning for dense fog as cold front approaches tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plentiful moisture, light winds, and a gentle onshore flow allowed for thick dense fog to form area wide this morning. Over the morning the fog will lift and low clouds will start the day. Clouds will mix away and sunshine will return for the afternoon and bump high temperatures into the upper 70′s and low 80′s across much of the Suncoast. Near the coast, the highs may be held to the mid 70′s by the marine influence. Later in the day clouds will again increase as a front approaches and a slight rain chance begins. That 20% to 30% rain chance will last between evening and early night-time. Winds will increase and dry air moves in overnight. Tomorrow morning will be fog-free.