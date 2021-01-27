Disney suspends cruises through April

(WWSB) - Disney Cruise Lines announced that it would extend its cancellations of cruises through April.
It was previously announced that the cruise line suspended all departures through March 201.
This morning, the cruise line issued another Coronavirus Travel Alert regarding cancellations through April and some cruises in May.
Here is the list of the ships affected:
- Disney Magic: April 3-8, April 8-12, April 12-17, April 17-22, April 22-26, April 26-May 1, May 1-6, May 6-9, May 9-22
- Disney Wonder: April 2 – 7, April 7 -11, April 11-18, April 18-23, April 23-26, April 26-30, April 30-May 3, May 3-7, May 7-12, May 12-17, June 28-July 7
- Disney Dream: April 2-5, April 5-9, April 9-12, April 12-16, April 16-19, April 19-23, April 23-26, April 26-30, April 30–May 3
- Disney Fantasy: April 3-10, April 10-17, April 17-24, April 24-May 1, July 22-31
Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund.
Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically be issued a refund of what they have paid so far.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.