DiPino resigns as Chief of Police of Sarasota

Partnering with you all these last eight years, together we’ve kept the city of Sarasota a safe place to live, work, and play. We have accomplished so much. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our civilian and sworn staff. Thank you to Tom Barwin for selecting me and having faith in me to serve as your Chief of Police. Being a fourth-generation law enforcement officer, I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the law enforcement field in another capacity. I have made many friends and appreciate the support of our community. I believe I am leaving the Sarasota Police Department in good standing for the next chief. While this was a bittersweet decision, it’s been an honor and privilege to serve as your Chief of Police.