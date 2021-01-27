Dense fog possible again Wednesday

A few showers likely during the early evening as the front begins to move in. Once the front moves through the fog will go away as much drier air moves in and winds switch around to the NW at 15-20 mph along with some higher gusts. This will bring a chill to the Suncoast for only a couple of days and then it will warm back up quickly to seasonable averages by Saturday afternoon. The average high is 72 degrees for late January.