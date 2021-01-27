Dense fog possible again Wednesday

S
ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm moist air has moved into the Suncoast on southerly winds in advance of a cold front. This along with mainly clear skies and light winds will allow for fog to form across much of our area on Wednesday morning.
Sea fog continues to develop in the Gulf as the warm moist air moves over the cooler waters of the Gulf. A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of our Suncoast waters until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Visibilities may be reduced to less than a 1/4 of a mile in places.
The fog will burn off in our inland areas after 10 a.m. but could hold on for coastal communities through the late morning on this SW wind.
Outside of the fog look for mostly sunny skies once the fog burns of with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70′s. Winds will be picking up from the SW at 10-20 mph during the afternoon.
A few showers likely during the early evening as the front begins to move in. Once the front moves through the fog will go away as much drier air moves in and winds switch around to the NW at 15-20 mph along with some higher gusts. This will bring a chill to the Suncoast for only a couple of days and then it will warm back up quickly to seasonable averages by Saturday afternoon. The average high is 72 degrees for late January.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of only in the mid to upper 60′s. With a windy conditions it will feel even cooler.
Friday will be the coldest with lows in the mid 40′s under clear skies. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday with a high around 70.
Saturday looks nice but a little cool with lows in the upper 40′s and highs in the low 70′s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday.
Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 70′s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front moves in on Monday bringing a slight chance for a few showers and cooler weather to start the work week.
For boaters look for winds out of the SW at 15-20 knots by the afternoon with seas running 2-3 feet and a moderate chop on the waters.
