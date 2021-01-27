Daughter of Holocaust survivor reflects on Remembrance Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Wednesday marks the 76th anniversary of the day the Auschwitz Concentration camp was liberated in 1945. Many here on the Suncoast are using this day to reflect on what happened during the Holocaust, while dedicating themselves to making sure this never happens again.
Born in Germany in 1920, Al Katz saw the Nazi Party’s rise to power over the years. This Jewish boy never imagined he would endure the horrors of the Holocaust.
“The slavery that my father was in, and eventually my entire family was designed to kill them all,” said Beverly Newman, daughter of Al Katz.
Newman never knew what his father went through, but after 60 years, he finally told her the truth.
“My husband actually spent days interviewing my dad,” she said.
Katz was one out of five children. His family had a business of cattle trading, but in 1938 it all changed when his father was taken to a concentration camp. By 1941, the rest of his family was transported to Latvia. That’s where Newman says her father worked outdoors for seven days a week, for hours in the cold, with almost no food.
“He was never told where they were going, how long it will take, how long they will be there, why they were there, nothing,” said Newman.
After surviving five different camps, Katz left Europe to start a new life in the U.S. He settled in Indianapololis, Indiana where he met his wife and started a new family. But the memories never left.
“He could never could have a sense of peace and security especially at night,” she said.
After her father passed away in 2010, Newman and her husband Lawrence started the Al Katz Center in Bradenton. While they no longer have a location, they keep educating the community about the Holocaust and the Jewish faith virtually.
But recent events are raising the alarm, as they saw Nazi flags during the riots on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6th.
“Evil shows its head every opportunity it has a chance. The question is do we focus on the evil or do we focus on what we do as spreading light, showing acts of kindness and goodness,” said Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, Chabad of Bradenton.
As for Newman, she says she has faith in humanity, no matter the atrocities her family has faced.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.